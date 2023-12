Batum (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The veteran will return to action Saturday against Chicago.

Batum continues to deal with a right hamstring strain that will force him to miss a fifth consecutive game, however the Sixers expect to have him back in the lineup Saturday to finish out a back-to-back set. Kelly Oubre, Marcus Morris and Robert Covington are candidates to see increased roles once again Friday.