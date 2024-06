Batum doesn't plan to return to the 76ers in free agency, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Batum will hit free agency following a season in which he appeared in 60 games including 38 starts. Batum saw a significant role in the playoffs, averaging 6.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 28.3 minutes per game during Philadelphia's first-round matchup against the Knicks, proving he still can add value to a team. As such, the 35-year-old pro will likely receive some interest in free agency.