Batum finished with seven points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 120-116 win over Dallas.

Batum didn't offer any efficient scoring, but his defensive contributions and rebounding were critical. The 35-year-old entered the victory having knocked down 44.1 percent of 2.8 threes per game, but Sunday represented Batum's season-high in shot attempts -- symbolizing his low-usage role.