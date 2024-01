Batum had five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 133-123 win over San Antonio.

Batum has scored in double digits just once in January, but he's been effective elsewhere on the stat sheet. Over his last 10 games, Batum holds averages of 5.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 blocks, 1.1 steals and 1.2 three-pointers.