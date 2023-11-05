Batum (personal) returned to Philadelphia on Sunday and is expected to make his team debut Monday against the Wizards, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

One of four forwards the 76ers acquired Tuesday in the deal that sent James Harden and P.J. Tucker to the Clippers, Batum will give Philadelphia a full 15-man roster heading into the start of the team's four-game week. With head coach Nick Nurse having thus far stuck with De'Anthony Melton and Kelly Oubre as the team's new starters in place of Harden and Tucker, Batum looks as though he'll be limited to a bench role if he's included in the rotation Monday.