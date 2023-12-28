Batum (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Batum continues to deal with a right hamstring strain that will force him to miss a fifth consecutive game, but the 76ers hope he'll be able to return to action Saturday against the Bulls. It's unclear whether he'll face a minutes restriction if he's given the green light Saturday. Kelly Oubre, Marcus Morris and Robert Covington are candidates to see increased roles once again Friday.