Batum will not play in Wednesday's game against Minnesota due to a right hamstring issue, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Coach Nick Nurse said he expects Batum to miss a couple days, but he added that it's a minor setback. Batum should be considered questionable to return for Friday's game against the Raptors. Robert Covington and Marcus Morris are candidates to see increased run Wednesday, but they are both questionable due to illness.