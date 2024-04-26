Batum provided four points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 125-114 victory over the Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Batum continues to do very little despite playing meaningful minutes, highlighting the 76ers' lack of depth. Although he did manage three combined steals and blocks, they would love for him to have scored more than four points. Given they have very few options when it comes to somewhat reliable producers, Batum should continue to play a significant role moving forward.