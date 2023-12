Batum (hamstring) didn't practice Saturday, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Batum has missed a pair of games with a strained right hamstring and was unable to participate in Saturday's practice. However, as Krell reported, the Sixers didn't do much at practice, so Batum's absence could have been precautionary. Regardless, Batum will have a couple of days to rest before Philadelphia travels to Miami to visit the Heat on Monday.