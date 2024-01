Batum ended with three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes during Monday's 130-104 loss to Portland.

The team sorely needed production from Batum with Joel Embiid (knee) and Tyrese Maxey (ankle) sidelined, but he underperformed for the second consecutive game. He registered zero points Sunday evening against the Nuggets, and has only compiled double-digit scoring totals twice In January.