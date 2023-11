Batum finished with 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 17 minutes during Monday's 146-128 win over the Wizards.

Batum functioned as Philadelphia's sixth man in Monday's victory and would have logged a slightly larger minutes total if the game wasn't locked up by the end of the third quarter. The 34-year-old is firmly off fantasy radar, but his presence lessens usage for Paul Reed and Jaden Springer as well.