Batum will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Spurs.

The 76ers will tweak their lineup for this matchup against San Antonio, and aside from being without Joel Embiid (knee) and Kyle Lowry (rest), Batum will also come off the bench. This means Paul Reed and Kelly Oubre will play in the frontcourt. Buddy Hield, Cameron Payne and Tyrese Maxey round out the rest of the lineup.