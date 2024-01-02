Coach Nick Nurse said Batum (hamstring) will start but remains on a minutes restriction during Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Batum returned to action Saturday following a five-game absence due to a right hamstring strain, posting nine points (3-5 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes during a loss to the Bulls. He should garner a similar role during a rematch against Chicago on Tuesday, but he'll operate with the first unit, given De'Anthony Melton's (back) absence.