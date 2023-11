Batum will start Sunday's contest against the Pacers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Batum will start in place of Kelly Oubre (ribs). In three appearances with Philadelphia, Batum has averaged 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 23.0 minutes per game. Robert Covington and Marcus Morris could also play increased roles in Oubre's absence.