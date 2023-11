Batum won't play in Thursday's game against the Raptors for personal reasons.

Batum, who was traded to Philadelphia as part of the blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Clippers, won't be available to make his Clippers debut Thursday. However, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington and Kenyon Martin will suit up. Batum was planning to retire following the 2023-24 campaign, but the trade may have sped up that timeline. It's currently unclear when Batum will be available again.