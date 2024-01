Batum (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Batum played 24 minutes during Monday's blowout loss to Portland and will take a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set, marking his first absence since Dec. 29. Marcus Morris (foot) and Joel Embiid (knee) are both questionable, so Phildelphia's frontcourt may be depleted versus Golden State.