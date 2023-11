Batum won't play Tuesday against the Pacers due to personal reasons.

Batum moved into the starting lineup Sunday with Kelly Oubre (ribs) sidelined, but the veteran forward will now miss the front end of Philadelphia's upcoming back-to-back set. It's unclear if Batum will rejoin the team in time for Wednesday's matchup against Boston, but Robert Covington, Marcus Morris and Danuel House are candidates for slightly increased bench roles in Batum's absence.