76ers' Nik Stauskas: Averages 18 minutes in preseason
Stauskas averaged 18 minutes over five games this preseason.
Stauskas is coming off the best season of his career, posting career highs in points and minutes, scoring 9.5 points in 27.4 minutes per game. The 76ers are a very different team at the guard position this season, with the additions of J.J. Redick and Markelle Fultz as well as Ben Simmons and Jerryd Bayless returning from injury. Stauskas likely falls behind all of them on the depth chart, making it very unlikely he sees the court as much as he did a season ago.
