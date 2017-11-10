Stauskas is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Warriors with a right ankle sprain, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Stauskas has struggled to get on the floor this season with all the new backcourt additions to the 76ers. He's made just three appearances, totaling four points in 19 minutes. Assuming he's absent Saturday, the 76ers rotation seemingly won't take a hit.

