Stauskas (ankle) will miss at least the next week with a sprained right ankle, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Stauskas has already missed each of the last two games, and coach Brett Brown confirmed Monday that he'll be evaluated in a week, meaning he'll sit out at least three additional contests, beginning with Monday's matchup against the Clippers. The former Michigan standout has been only a fringe-rotation player this season, with the offseason addition of J.J. Redick severely cutting into his workload.