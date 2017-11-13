76ers' Nik Stauskas: Out at least one week
Stauskas (ankle) will be re-evaluated in seven-to-ten days, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Stauskas was seen in a walking boot during Monday morning's shootaround and is now expected to miss at least the next three games before he is evaluated once again. Even when healthy, Stauskas has struggled to crack the 76ers rotation this season, so his absence won't have much of an effect on the team's game plan.
