76ers' Nik Stauskas: Out Monday vs. Cavaliers
Stauskas (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Fox Sports reports.
Stauskas is being listed as day-to-day, but he hasn't seen the floor since Nov. 7 and there's no word on a potential return in the near future. He has logged a total of just 18 minutes throughout the entire season thus far, so even when Stauskas is back to full strength, he shouldn't be a factor in the team's regular rotation.
More News
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.