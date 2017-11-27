Stauskas (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Fox Sports reports.

Stauskas is being listed as day-to-day, but he hasn't seen the floor since Nov. 7 and there's no word on a potential return in the near future. He has logged a total of just 18 minutes throughout the entire season thus far, so even when Stauskas is back to full strength, he shouldn't be a factor in the team's regular rotation.