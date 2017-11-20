Stauskas (ankle) will not be available Monday against the Jazz, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The Sixers initially hoped to have Stauskas back Monday, but he's apparently still battling the right ankle sprain that's kept him out of action since Nov. 11. Even prior to the injury, Stauskas was essentially out of the rotation, appearing in only three contests on the season and totaling just 18 minutes.