76ers' Nik Stauskas: Remains out Wednesday
Stauskas (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
The 76ers are continuing to evaluate Stauskas' health on a game-by-game basis, but there's been little information provided by the team that suggests the shooting guard is close to returning from a right ankle sprain. Stauskas hasn't been regularly included in the rotation when healthy this season, so his absence should continue to go mostly unnoticed.
More News
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.