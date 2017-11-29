Stauskas (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

The 76ers are continuing to evaluate Stauskas' health on a game-by-game basis, but there's been little information provided by the team that suggests the shooting guard is close to returning from a right ankle sprain. Stauskas hasn't been regularly included in the rotation when healthy this season, so his absence should continue to go mostly unnoticed.