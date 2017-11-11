Stauskas (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Warriors, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Stauskas continues to deal with a sprained ankle, and he'll join Markelle Fultz (shoulder) and Jerryd Bayless (wrist) in street clothes Saturday. His next chance to take the floor will come Monday in Los Angeles.

