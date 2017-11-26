76ers' Nik Stauskas: Sits again Saturday
Stauskas (ankle) did not play in Saturday's win over Orlando.
Stauskas continues to battle an ankle injury and has not appeared in a game for the Sixers since Nov. 7. The team continue to list him as day-to-day, though it's worth noting that Stauskas wasn't exactly a fixture in the rotation prior to the injury. On the season, he's logged only 18 total minutes of action across parts of three games.
