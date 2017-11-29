76ers' Nik Stauskas: Upgraded to available Wednesday
Stauskas (ankle), despite a previous report indicating he would be sidelined, will be available for Wednesday's tilt against the Wizards, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Stauskas has been sidelined for the past nine games while nursing a sprained right ankle, but is apparently feeling good enough to take the court if needed Wednesday. That said, he hasn't been a priority in the 76ers' rotation this season, playing just 19 minutes in three total appearances.
