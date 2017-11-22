76ers' Nik Stauskas: Will remain out Wednesday
Stauskas (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Stauskas has been sidelined for nearly two weeks now with a right ankle sprain and the 76ers have yet to provide any sort of timetable for a return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. That being said, Stauskas had seen action in just three games this season prior to the injury and is not a part of the regular rotation, so his absence should go pretty much unnoticed in the fantasy realm.
