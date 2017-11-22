Stauskas (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Stauskas has been sidelined for nearly two weeks now with a right ankle sprain and the 76ers have yet to provide any sort of timetable for a return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. That being said, Stauskas had seen action in just three games this season prior to the injury and is not a part of the regular rotation, so his absence should go pretty much unnoticed in the fantasy realm.