Pelle (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Pelle has missed the past two games with an upper respiratory illness, but he's good to go for Thursday. With Joel Embiid (shoulder) out, it's possible Pelle will be called upon to play some center. He's appeared in 17 games this season, averaging 2.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks across 10.0 minutes.