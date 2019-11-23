76ers' Norvel Pelle: Effective in win
Pelle totaled 23 points (10-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 25 minutes in Thursday's win against College Park.
Pelle made another appearance for the Blue Coats after failing to see much action in Philadelphia. He came close to a double-double, but his five fouls limited his minutes Thursday.
