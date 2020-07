Pelle collected six points (3-8 FG), six rebounds and four blocks in 15 minutes during Sunday's 102-97 loss to the Thunder.

Pelle stepped up with Joel Embiid (calf) sidelined and turned in a solid showing in limited action. When Embiid is healthy, there are barely enough minutes to go around at center now that Al Horford is coming off the bench, but on nights when either of the aforementioned big men sit out, Pelle becomes a decent option for daily leagues.