Pelle produced three points (3-4 FT), four blocks, two rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes during Friday's 101-95 win over the Knicks.

Pelle was all over the place in his NBA debut, filling up the stat sheet as Joel Embiid's primary backup on a night when Al Horford (rest) and Kyle O'Quinn (calf) were both sidelined. If either of those aforementioned veterans who missed this tilt are able to return for Saturday's matchup versus the Pacers, that could result in Pelle being left out of the rotation. Still, the rookie big man certainly made a strong first impression, and it's possible he'll see a little bit of time if Embiid is rested or Horford or O'Quinn are held out.