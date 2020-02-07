76ers' Norvel Pelle: Gets NBA deal
Pelle signed an NBA deal with the Sixers on Friday, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
The 27-year-old made his NBA debut this season, playing an average of 11.1 minutes while recording 2.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and an impressive 1.5 blocks in 14 games. Pelle's contract becomes guaranteed for next season provided he hasn't been waived by July 6, Marc Narducci of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Jonah Bolden was waived to open up a roster spot for Pelle, though that won't necessarily clear up any more playing time, as Bolden had played a total of 14 minutes this season.
