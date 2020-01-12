Pelle pitched in four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block in 15 minutes during Saturday's 109-91 loss to the Mavericks.

Pelle has combined to log 28 minutes across the last two contests, having put together a quality line in Thursday's win over the Celtics, posting six points (3-3 FG), four boards and three blocks. Meanwhile veteran center Kyle O'Quinn has been a healthy scratch during these last two tilts, and it seems entirely possible Pelle will continue to hold down the primary backup big man gig while Joel Embiid (finger) remains sidelined.