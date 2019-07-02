Pelle signed a two-way contract with the 76ers on Tuesday.

Pelle is coming off an impressive 2018-19 season with the Blue Coats, averaging 10.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. That effort led to him being selected to the G League All-Defensive Team, and he will now be allowed to spend up to 45 days with the 76ers under his two-way contract.