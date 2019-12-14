76ers' Norvel Pelle: Intimidating presence down low
Pelle supplied six points (3-4 FG), five rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 12 minutes during Friday's 116-109 win over the Pelicans.
Pelle made several highlight-reel plays, denying multiple dunk and layup attempts on defense and then slamming on offense. The rookie big man made the most of his opportunity with Al Horford (knee) sidelined, and Pelle has combined for seven blocks in 37 minutes through his first three appearances.
