Pelle turned in four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 15 minutes during Saturday's 90-87 win over the Knicks.

Pelle was brought back up from the G League, this after not being with the 76ers for Friday's matchup versus the Bulls. Pelle is down to one day left with Philadelphia as per the rules regarding the two-way contract, and it's unclear what the club will decide to do with the shot-blocking backup big man going forward.