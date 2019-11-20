76ers' Norvel Pelle: Notches double-double in G League
Pelle recorded 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, six blocks, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Capital City.
The 76ers sent Pelle to the G League in order to stay fresh after he had a lack of NBA action, and he made the most of his minutes by leading the team in scoring and rebounds. The 6-11 center should return to the NBA soon, but it's unlikely that he would play a major role barring any injuries.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...