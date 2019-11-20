Pelle recorded 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, six blocks, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Capital City.

The 76ers sent Pelle to the G League in order to stay fresh after he had a lack of NBA action, and he made the most of his minutes by leading the team in scoring and rebounds. The 6-11 center should return to the NBA soon, but it's unlikely that he would play a major role barring any injuries.