76ers' Norvel Pelle: Nursing ankle soreness
Pelle experienced left ankle soreness during Tuesday's practice and is expected to be re-evaluated Wednesday, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The extent of Pelle's injury isn't clear at this time, but he'll be checked out again Wednesday to determine his status moving forward.
