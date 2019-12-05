Pelle recorded 20 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 28 minutes in Tuesday's G League win against the Raptors 905.

Pelle was productive in his return to the G League after spending time with the parent club, as he picked up his third double-double in five games. The 6-foot-10 center is averaging 15.4 points and 10.8 rebounds in five G League games.