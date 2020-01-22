76ers' Norvel Pelle: Recalled, will play Wednesday
Pelle will play Wednesday against the Raptors, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Pelle, who is on a two-way contract, will use another one of his NBA days Wednesday. Across his past six appearances, he's averaging 3.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 13.5 minutes.
