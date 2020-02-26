76ers' Norvel Pelle: Remains out Wednesday
Pelle (illness) will not play Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Pelle will continue to miss time due to an upper respiratory illness. That said, his role has been minimal, so his absence shouldn't affect coach Brett Brown's rotation significantly.
