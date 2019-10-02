76ers' Norvel Pelle: Returns to practice
Pelle (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Pelle is feeling better after missing Tuesday's practice with left ankle soreness. The 26-year-old signed a two-way contract with the 76ers in July after averaging 10.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game in the G-League last year.
