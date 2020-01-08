Play

Pelle had 10 points (5-5 FG), three rebounds and one block over 13 minutes in Tuesday's G League win against Westchester.

Pelle hadn't appeared in a G League game since Dec. 6, but he was effective off the bench Tuesday. The 26-year-old is averaging 14.8 points and 10.3 rebounds over seven appearances for the Blue Coats this season.

