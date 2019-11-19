76ers' Norvel Pelle: Seeing run in G League
Pelle will play in Tuesday's G League game against Canton, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.
Pelle has yet to appear this season for Philadelphia, so the team has sent him to the G League to stay sharp. There's a good chance he'll return to the parent club for Wednesday's matchup with New York.
