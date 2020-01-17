76ers' Norvel Pelle: Sent to G League
Pelle was sent to the G League on Friday, Jon Johnson of Sports Radio 94 WIP reports.
Pelle has carved out a role in the Sixers' rotation with Joel Embiid (finger) sidelined, averaging 4.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 13.5 minutes across the past four contests. The team will opt to preserve some of his two-way days by sending him to the G League.
