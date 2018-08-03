76ers' Norvel Pelle: Signs deal with Philly
Pelle signed a contract with the 76ers on Friday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The terms of the deal have not been disclosed, though it's most likely a training camp contract. Pelle, who has been playing overseas since 2015-16, suited up for the 76ers during summer league this season. In 69 minutes, he totaled 37 points, 21 rebounds, six blocks, two steals and an assist while shooting 51.6 percent from the field.
