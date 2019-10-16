Pelle exploded for 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT), five blocks, and four rebounds in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 106-86 win over the Pistons.

Pelle was a huge factor on both ends, albeit in limited action. With at least three centers ahead of Pelle on the depth chart (Joel Embiid, Al Horford, and Kyle O'Quinn), he may be relegated to the G League for most of the season. However, Pelle could be worth a look as a cheap option in daily leagues on nights when Embiid is rested.