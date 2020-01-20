Pelle won't be available for Monday's game against the Nets after Philadelphia assigned him to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

A two-way player, Pelle has nearly reached his 45-day limit for time allowed at the NBA level. Philadelphia may explore converting him to a standard NBA contract in order for him to contribute for the 76ers over the final few months of the season. With Al Horford (hand) listed as questionable for Monday, the 76ers could be forced to lean heavily on Kyle O'Quinn if Horford sits.