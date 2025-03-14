The 76ers signed Brissett to a 10-day contract Friday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 76ers were granted a roster hardship exception to sign a second player to a 10-day contract, allowing the club to bring Brissett aboard on a short-term deal. The 26-year-old forward last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season with the Celtics. He had been a free agent since the summer until he signed a contract in January with the G League's Long Island Nets. Over his 11 games with Long Island, Brissett averaged 12.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 25.5 minutes per contest. He'll be eligible to make his 76ers debut Friday versus the Pacers and could enter the rotation right away.